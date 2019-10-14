Stringer joins England team after taking UKFC title

Mixed martial arts (MMA) prospect Teddy Stringer, of Chesterfield, is ready to make his mark for England after winning a national title belt.

The 19-year-old Stringer took the lightweight title at a UK Fighting Championship (UKFC) show at Preston to extend his winning streak to four.

Now he can’t wait to fly out to Bahrain next month with the England team for the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMAAF) Championships.

An excited Stringer said: “I was over the moon to win the UKFC title and now it’s time to prove that I am not only one of the best amateurs in the UK but also the world!

“It is an amazing opportunity to compete at the highest level in amateur MMA, and to test myself against the best junior talent in the world.”

Stringer has set up a gofundme page online in the hope of gaining the £800 he needs to cover the cost of travel and accommodation in Bahrain. He is also keen to attract sponsorship so he can turn professional next year.

The win in Preston came against Leon Williams, who was drafted in at the last minute and failed to survive even the first round, giving Stringer victory by a technical knockout.

Coached by James Boyle, Stringer is now ranked the 11th best of 793 active amateur lightweights in England and Ireland.