Stephen Clemence feels his players need a mentality change after their defeat at Chesterfield.

Frustrated Barrow boss Stephen Clemence felt his side didn’t do themselves any favours.

Clemence was angered after watching his side chuck away, what would have been a hard-earned point, in a 1-0 defeat at Chesterfield after conceding in the 89th minute.

“For large parts of it our shape was very good and restricted Chesterfield to very little in the game,” he said.

“We have let in another late goal and it is not good enough. It is not acceptable, I get that and understand it, it's happening too much recently.

“The ball comes in the box and we don’t get a challenge on it, that’s not good enough for me.

“Our shape was good and Chesterfield hardly had a clear cut chance on goal.”

Clemence also felt a negative mentality from his players had contributed to their downfall

“I don’t know why it is happening, I don’t have the answers. We have got to make things tougher and to stand up to balls into our box at the end of games.

“Before the corner comes in, a long ball comes forward and we are too deep. We have got to stop dropping deep.

“I want us to have the mentality of being on the front foot and for us to be playing up the pitch and not going back to the edge of our box at the end of games, that is one thing that is probably costing us.”

Barrow threatened little as an attacking unit with both sides largely cancelling each other out in a gritty encounter not helped by the weather.

The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Andy Dallas hit the post after Spireites failed to deal with a long clearance by the keeper.

But Barrow threatened little in the second half with Ryan Boot having very little to do all game.

The contest was settled when sub Jamie Grimes headed home Ryan Colcough’s corner.