Staveley trampoline talent Blake McManus seeks funding help for Portugal training camp

The teenager, who is a trampoline gymnast at Sheffield Performance Trampoline Club as well as part of the Great Britain development squad, has set up an online fundraising page to help cover the costs of representing his country at an international training camp.

He said: “At the camp I‘ll be able to train alongside some of the most talented coaches and athletes in Europe, gaining valuable experience which will help me to achieve future success in the sport.

“The camp requires self funding, meaning that in order to make the most of this opportunity I must be able to cover the costs myself. I’m hoping to raise £1000 which will cover travel, accommodation, kit plus living expenses whilst in Portugal.”

Blake McManus will train with some of the best in Europe whilst in Portugal.