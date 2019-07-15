Staveley’s cycling team snap up new signing Bolland

A new signing has been recruited to the success factory that is Staveley’s cycling squad as it aims to add even more trophies to its bulging cabinet.

Having already produced some of the area’s most promising riders, the Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James Racing team has snapped up 22-year-old David Bolland to inject more firepower.

Team manager Andy Moore said: “Because the lads have done such a great job this year, it has allowed us to create opportunities to bring in fresh faces and add yet more strength up front.

“Dave is just the right kind of lad for the job, with a fantastic enthusiasm and drive to succeed. His desire to compete with the best fits in perfectly with our ethos.”

The performances of Bolland will be assessed by Moore over the next few months, but he is keen to join the likes of Damien ‘El Dynamo’ Cla\yton and Aaron ‘Supersonic Smiffy’ Chambers-Smith by grasping the chance of cycling success as part of a formidable squad.

Clayton and Chambers-Smith were in race action in the north-east, with the former taking part in the Newcastle City Centre Criterium, a fast and furious battle through the city streets, sone of which are cobbled.

Both also recorded impressive finishes in the nearby Stockton Grand Prix, which comprised 115 miles of high-paced road-racing against some of the country’s top teams.

The team now head on to a schedule of four races in six days, with the highlight being an appearance at the Barnsley City Centre Grand Prix tomorrow (Friday) evening.