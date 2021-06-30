Stanedge Golf Club owner Fame Tate to coach at The Open

Fame Tate will offer free sessions at The Open.

The team will deliver thousands of free 15-minute coaching lessons to spectators attending this year’s event at Royal St. George’s, which takes place from July 11-18.

The lessons will be delivered in the Swingzone area under strict COVID-19 regulations, with social distancing in place for each lesson, while all PGA coaches will be wearing protective masks and sanitising equipment will also be provided.

In 2019 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, the Swingzone team delivered more than 2,700 lessons throughout Open Championship week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Ladies European Tour golfer Tate said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as one of 16 coaches representing the PGA.

“I have worked in previous Swingzones at The Ladies British Open and The Solheim Cup so I am very much looking forward to the experience at The Men's British Open and working with a fantastic team of coaches.

"The Swingzone is a superb chance to display how we work as coaches, giving more people the opportunity and accessibility to have a go at golf or develop their game further."