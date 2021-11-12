Standard high in latest round of REDSL

The standard was high again in the latest round of REDSL action.

It also saw 54 of the 84 legs played completed within 20 darts or less.

Individually Charlie Marshall impressed again with two 4-2 victories, including two of the 180s and a 111 finish showing that the young Wingerworth marksman has really settled into REDSL life in his debut season.

Another debutant who is upwardly mobile is Paul Redfern after he moved into a season high sixth place. He also won both his games 4-2 against tough opponents and equalled the least darts of the season firing in an 11 dart leg.

Ian Clarke won both his games for the second week running, winning 4-2 and 4-2, including two maximums. It moves him up to 14th and still with games in hand.

Pete Burgoyne had the top individual average of 87.12, winning his game 5-1 and is joint top.

James Parkin hit a top finish of 146, another 180 and a 28 plus per dart average – but still only managed a draw as some fantastic darts were thrown.In the MJ Floor Coverings Division One no one seems to be able to predict the outcome of results as everyone seems capable of beating everyone on their day.

Having his day this week was Jordan Beresford, who hit 17 and 20 dart legs, and hit the highest winning average in upsetting table-topper Bill Schooley 3-2.

Lee Cropper is quietly going through the gears and is flying upwards. He won 4-1 4-1 and is relishing the promotion battle.

As is the impressive Paul Coward who had two maximums and played consistently in all his three games, winning 4-1, 4-1 before just going down 3-2 to promotion rival Ricky Hall.

There were also great wins for Joe Burke who caused another major upset beating Hall 4-1 and Russ Sharpe 4-1.In the Poet & Castle Division 2, Andy Tootill bolstered his place at the top winning 5-0 and hitting the division’s top average. His consistency keeps him firm favourite for the title.