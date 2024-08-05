Sri Lankan all-rounder playing key role in Chesterfield’s promotion push

Kemira Wijenayake has made a big impact at Chesterfield Cricket Club.

If you have felt cold at any time this year, spare a thought for Kemira Wijenayake.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has become a key figure in Chesterfield Cricket Club's drive for promotion in the Derbyshire League.

But, at the start of the campaign, he was so unused to the cold that he had difficulty feeling a bat in his hands. The sun did come out eventually and Wijenayake has responded with a string of impressive match-winning performances.

The 22-year-old had been warned about the British weather before he arrived in April for his stint as Chesterfield's overseas player - but it still came as a shock.

"I'd been told three weeks rain and then the sun," he said.

Those predictions proved way over-optimistic when Wijenayake flew from the extreme heat of Sri Lanka to an unusually wet and bitterly cold English spring for his first taste of cricket outside his homeland.

"I could not grip the ball and my hands were so cold I could not feel the bat," he recalled.

He scored 30 on his Chesterfield debut at Clowne, hitting his second ball in this country for six, but a series of low scores followed.

But he soon proved his worth as an off-spin bowler, picking up a stack of wickets. He is grateful for the support he received in those early days, saying: "The Club did not put any pressure on me."

A rise in the temperatures and a new English bat with a different grip helped and Wijenayake soon learned about English conditions.

"In Sri Lanka we play with the Kookaburra ball and, after five or 10 overs, there is no more swing," he said. "But here the Dukes ball keeps swinging right to the end."

Wijenayake has learned and adapted quickly and in recent weeks the runs have started to flow, including his first century for the Club - 104 not out at Clifton.

He is now Chesterfield's leading run-scorer and a match-winning knock of 73 not out against Quarndon took his Derbyshire County League average above 40.

In addition, his fielding is superb.He is agile, fast and has a deadly-sccurate throw. Often stationed at the key position of backward point, woe betide any batter who attempts a run when the ball goes anywhere near him.

Wijenayake is now aiming to repay the patience Chesterfield showed in him by batting through as many of the 50 overs as possible each week. When he succeeds, the runs inevitably follow.

Chesterfield are pushing hard to regain a spot in Derbyshire's Premier Division with Wijenayake's all-round contribution showing the way.

It should also benefit his own career. He has played 14 first-class matches in Sri Lanka and has also appeared in top domestic-level one-day and T20 cricket.

He has ambitions to play for his country's Development and A sides and, ultimately, the full national team. Experience of and success in English conditions could help him attract the attention of the selectors.