Spirited display is not enough to avoid defeat for Chesterfield
A spirited performance wasn’t enough for Chesterfield at high flying Lindum in Saturday’s evening game in the North East Premier Division.
Hosts Lindum continued their 100 per cent start to the season, with the 6-2 scoreline not a reflection of the endeavour of the away side.
Mexican internationals Jorge Aguilar and Alex Sandoval put in stellar debut performances, and Sandoval netted in the first half in a Man of the Match display.
Returning forward Jack Hartley also bagged a consolation goal for the Derbyshire side in the second half.
Coach Christian Battye was full of praise for the Mexican pair, adding: “Jorge gave us extra energy and quality in the midfield and Alex always looked threatening going forward.”
Captain Jon Moores added: “We get better and better each week, a Lindum are the best side we’ve played so far and we gave them a proper game. They’ll be in the top 2 at the end of the season.”