Spirited display is not enough to avoid defeat for Chesterfield

A spirited performance wasn’t enough for Chesterfield at high flying Lindum in Saturday’s evening game in the North East Premier Division.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 4:07 pm
Chesterfield were no match for their high-flying opponents.

Hosts Lindum continued their 100 per cent start to the season, with the 6-2 scoreline not a reflection of the endeavour of the away side.

Mexican internationals Jorge Aguilar and Alex Sandoval put in stellar debut performances, and Sandoval netted in the first half in a Man of the Match display.

Returning forward Jack Hartley also bagged a consolation goal for the Derbyshire side in the second half.

Coach Christian Battye was full of praise for the Mexican pair, adding: “Jorge gave us extra energy and quality in the midfield and Alex always looked threatening going forward.”

Captain Jon Moores added: “We get better and better each week, a Lindum are the best side we’ve played so far and we gave them a proper game. They’ll be in the top 2 at the end of the season.”

Chesterfield