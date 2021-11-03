Spirited display is not enough to avoid defeat for Chesterfield

Chesterfield were no match for their high-flying opponents.

Hosts Lindum continued their 100 per cent start to the season, with the 6-2 scoreline not a reflection of the endeavour of the away side.

Mexican internationals Jorge Aguilar and Alex Sandoval put in stellar debut performances, and Sandoval netted in the first half in a Man of the Match display.

Returning forward Jack Hartley also bagged a consolation goal for the Derbyshire side in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Christian Battye was full of praise for the Mexican pair, adding: “Jorge gave us extra energy and quality in the midfield and Alex always looked threatening going forward.”