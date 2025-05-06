Leon Haslam celebrates victory on a day marred with tragedy.

Smalley’s Leon Haslam claimed a first race win in six years at Oulton Park on a day marred by tragedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge 11-rider crash in the accompanying Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race saw two riders killed, another with 'significant injuries' and a further five with minor injuries.

Exiting turn one on the first lap there was a major chain reaction incident involving 11 riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson lost their lives and Tom Tunstall was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries.

Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes, and Morgan McLaren-Wood suffered minor injuries while Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker and George Edwards were involved but uninjured.

A spokesman for Haslam’s Moto Rapido Racing team said: “As a team, our heartfelt condolences go out to all the families and friends involved. The racing world has been shaken to its core, and the paddock will never be the same without those two incredible characters.

"We join the entire motorsport community in mourning their loss and stand united in grief and support for everyone affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Monday night, Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), who are responsible for circuit operations at Oulton Park, said: "Owen Jenner, 21, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment he died from a catastrophic head injury," MSVR said.

"Shane Richardson, 29, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

"Tom Tunstall, 47, was initially treated on the track and was taken to the circuit medical centre. He was later transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries."

MSVR and the Motorcycle Racing Control Board added they are "investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the track Saturday's qualifying showed strong promise, with Haslam securing P3 on the grid aboard his Panigale V4R and Currie taking P4 on the new Panigale V2. In Race 1, Leon battled through a tough start to claim a solid third place, setting the third-fastest lap time and earning another front-row start for Sunday’s sprint. Currie’s race was equally eventful, surviving a dramatic clash early on and professionally regrouping to secure fourth place. His performance was underscored by breaking the Supersport lap record and securing pole position for Monday’s feature race. Leon Haslam started Superbike Race 2 from P3 and produced a calculated and experienced ride to work his way into the lead. A huge moment on the final lap had hearts in mouths, but he held firm to take his first win since 2018 – and the team’s first of the season. His victory was a testament to the effort behind the scenes from Team Principal Wilf, bike builder Joe, and engine builder Baz, who also helped deliver a new Superbike lap record of 1:32.817.