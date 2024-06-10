Slater century guides Chesterfield to victory

Tom Keenan took four wickets as Chesterfield Seconds landed a decisive victory.

Ben Slater's third century in as many games for Chesterfield this season guided his side to a Derbyshire County League victory at South Wingfield.

The left-handed opener hit a rapid 113 not out to seal a five-wicket triumph in the Division One clash.

This latest ton followed his 109 against Marehay and 137 not out off the Ilkeston Rutland attack.

Chesterfield, who won the toss, restricted the hosts to 185-9 off 50 overs on a good wicket thanks to a disciplined performance in the field.

In the run chase the issue was never really in doubt as long as Slater was at the crease.

The decisive stand came when Muhammad Zaroob joined him with the score 56-2 after 16 overs.

The pair made full use of the short boundaries to plunder 113 off the next 12 overs.

Zaroob smashed 41 off 25 balls, hitting three sixes - including one straight on to the road - and three fours.

Chesterfield lost three wickets in scoring the last 20 runs but it was too late to matter.

Appropriately Slater had the final word, hitting his 11th four through the off-side to go with five sixes as Chesterfield clinched victory with 15 overs to spare.

Earlier, Steve Shuttleworth's 59 helped South Wingfield to 129-2.

But they were unable to accelerate significantly because Slater took 4-28 with his off-spinners with good support from seamer Matt Taylor (2-46).

The following day Slater's dismissal was the turning point as Chesterfield suffered a six-wicket home defeat against Ticknall.

Slater reached 22 out of 64-1 in the 21st over.

He was then bowled by Matt Smyth, who struck twice more in the same over.

Chesterfield never recovered. The Ticknall seamers excelled on a wicket offering them considerable encouragement with Smyth taking 5-23.

Off-spinner Tom Wood also bowled admirably to take 3-6 and Chesterfield were bowled out for 99.

They were still in the game when Zaroob dismissed both openers as Ticknall reached 18.

But Luke Harvey (23) and Greg Cork (59) decided the game with a stand of 81.

Both fell with the scores level but that was too late for the hosts.

The win put Ticknall top of the 12-team table on 142 points with Chesterfield fourth on 118.

Both have played a game more than Clifton, second on 138, and Eckington, third on 120.

Chesterfield Seconds went 19 points clear in Division Four North with a crushing 184-run victory over Eckington in a top-of-the-table clash at Queen's Park.

The match was decided by a devastating burst by Chesterfield opening bowlers Tom Keenan and Adam Woodhouse.

They took 4-23 and 3-12 respectively as the visitors were bowled out for 41.

Both claimed two wickets in an over as Eckington collapsed to 18-6.

Keenan added a catch at mid-off from the bowling of Detroy Smith (2-5) before left-arm spinner Sam Fawcett (1-1) claimed the final wicket.

Earlier, Fawcett's 48 led Chesterfield to 225-8 off 45 overs with Callum Hiron making 34, Woodhouse 30 and Smith 28.

