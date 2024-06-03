Slater century guides Chesterfield to victory

Ben Slater's classy unbeaten century set up an emphatic victory for Chesterfield over Ilkeston Rutland in the Derbyshire County League.

The left-handed opener batted throughout the hosts' innings at Queen's Park and scored 137 not out in their 269-3 off 50 overs.Chesterfield then bowled out Ilkeston for 206 to record a 63 run success in the Division One clash.Slater, who scored 109 against Marehay in his only previous game for the club this season, rarely gave the visiting attack a chance because he seldom hit the ball in the air.He picked gaps in the field to hit 11 fours in addition to a solitary six and ran smartly between the wickets.Opening partner Luke Westwell gave him outstanding support, playing with the confidence of an in-form batter and striking many strong blows before, on 54, he drove a catch to mid-on to end a stand of 126.Muhammad Zaroob hit 31 off only 29 deliveries before Ben Kingham (20) and Ben Lodge (18 not out) helped Slater to set an imposing target.Ilkeston made a bright start and reached 79-2 in the 16th over before Andrew Wells (41) was lbw to Zaroob.The pairing of Zaroob's seam bowling and Kemira Wijenayake's off-spin has proved a potent combination for Chesterfield in recent weeks.It was again this time as they took 4-42 and 2-35 respectively to reduce the visitors to 132-7 and put them well behind the necessary run-rate.Muhammad Riaz struck a defiant 67 before falling lbw as Matt Taylor claimed 3-13 to wrap up the 22 points.That lifted Chesterfield to fourth in the 12-team table on 94 points, 22 off the promotion spots.Chesterfield seconds are still top of Division Four North despite suffering their first defeat of the season.They were all out for 49 in a 75-run loss away to Marehay third team.Bowlers dominated and Jamie O'Connor (4-16) looked to have put Chesterfield in charge by reducing Marehay to 34-5.But the hosts rallied to total 124 despite off-spinner Tom Bacon taking 4-33.Only opener Sam Fawcett (16) made double figures in the reply as Harry Gee took 5-27 and Sam Burrell 4-16.Chesterfield are one point ahead of Eckington in the table.On Saturday Chesterfield travel to South Wingfield while the seconds host Eckington and the third team are away against Riddings in Division Nine North.