Six in a row for Chesterfield as they hit eight past Shields

Lachie Murfet in action for Chesterfield against North Shields.

Anyone arriving late would have missed an explosive start to the game, as the away side took the lead after two minutes, only for the hosts to peg them back almost immediately.

The fireworks continued as North Shields twice led at 2-1, then 3-2 before Lachie Murfet drew the scores level at 3-3 going into half-time.

The second began with stern resistance from North Shields, but that was broken with a fine Luke Nash goal which then opened the floodgates.

Further strikes from Callum Taylor, Ollie Addy, Jack Hartley and a penalty stroke from Murfet completed the scoring.

Skipper Jon Moores was clearly happy with the afternoon.

He said: “I don’t think we started slowly, it was more a case of the opposition pushing really hard to start with, which took us by surprise. Our response was excellent though.

“We played some terrific hockey in the second-half, our passing and movement was superb. It wasn’t always easy, we were made it work hard for it all the way.”