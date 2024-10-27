Colin McConnell playing for England Over 65s in the International Masters Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Colin McConnell returned this week from international duty in South Africa with England Over 65s, bringing home a silver medal after an extremely succesful International Masters tournament.

Running from the 12th to 21st October, the International Masters Cup took place in South Africa with the England Over 65s team playing against opponents from South Africa, Germany, Netherlands and Australia, as well as the Southern Cross & Alliance teams.

The England Over 65s team won their first two games easily, 5-1 and 3-0, against Alliance and Southern Cross before drawing 1-1 with hosts, South Africa. In the quarter final they beat Germany by 3-0, and then the Netherlands 2-0 in the semi-final, setting up a final against the Old Enemy - Australia.

Surprisingly, England took an early lead in the decisive match before the Australians equalised in the first half. In a very close game the Australians scored in the final minutes and were deserved winners of the competition.

Colin, a strong and powerful defender, who is currently starring in Chesterfield's 4th team, enjoys the challenge of masters hockey and said this about the final "This was a great match to be in and by far our toughest test but one cannot help feeling that justice was not done. On the other hand, if you cannot score your short corners or convert chances then you do not deserve to win. Congratulations Australia well done for a fine win."