​Sheena raises charity funds in London to Brighton ride

Sheena Jones and Mandy Sullivan completed the London to Brighton ride.

​Sheena Jones, 62, together with her friend Mandy Sullivan, was part of the 10,000 riders who took on the mammoth distance from Clapham Common to the Brighton seafront, all with the same mission to fund lifesaving research.

The BHF’s flagship fundraising event, which has now been running for almost half a century, is this year, on its way to raising a staggering £2 million for the charity’s groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases. Sheena raised an incredible £250 by doing the gruelling 54-mile cycle.

She took on the challenge because she had a pacemaker fitted after collapsing in her garden three years ago.

Upon flying through the finish line, Sheena said: “Taking part in this year’s British Heart Foundation (BHF) London to Brighton Bike Ride was a truly incredible experience. The route was stunning although brutal at times! The crowds at the end were wonderful and it felt so nice to have so many people cheering me on along the seafront.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud to know I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”