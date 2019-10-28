Seven-up Chesterfield ignite their season with explosive win in hockey league

Rampant Chesterfield ignited their season with a blistering display to rout Rugby and East Warwickshire 2nd 7-1 in the Second Division of the Midland Men’s Hockey League.

After two draws and a defeat in their opening three matches, Chesterfield sprang to life, spearheaded by Jack Hartley, who scored four of the goals.

Captain Josh Brocklehurst beamed: “It was almost a complete performance. Everyone worked unbelievably hard and we didn’t let Rugby have any time on the ball. We made a tough away trip look easy.”

Player/coach Christian Battye added: “We were fast and physical, and played with intensity. The amount of pressure we put on the home side was immense.”

Rugby resisted in the opening 20 minutes when their ‘keeper made save after save. But then the floodgates were opened by an instinctive finish from man-of-the-match Hartley.

Fox-in-the-box Joe Green opened his account for the season with a deft flick before Hartley grabbed his second, and Chesterfield unpicked the home defence time after time in the second period.

Green scored again after a powerful run from Dan Molloy, and Hartley added two more to sandwich a strike from the ever-improving Ryan Speed. Rugby’s late consolation goal came at 6-0.

This Saturday (1.30 pm), Chesterfield host Stone.