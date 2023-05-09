Second XI skipper’s long wait continues​ thanks to rain

He is four weeks into his first season as Chesterfield's second-team captain and his side have yet to get on to the field.

Their Derbyshire League match against Morton Colliery was abandoned this week at a soggy Queen's Park. This followed similar stories in their pre-season game at Mansfield Hosiery Mills and their first two Division Four North fixtures against Hollinsend Methodist and Langley Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is frustrating after the winter we've had," he said. "We've been able to get into the nets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings but even that's been a bit patchy because of the weather.”

Chesterfield second-team captain Adam Woodhouse.

It has meant that Woodhouse has no idea who might be in form. But he is clear that his primary task for the season is to boost the development of younger players.

"It helps that I'm involved with the junior coaching set-up," he said. "There are a couple of young lads we are looking to develop over the next couple of years so they can be pushing for a first-team place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse, who joined the club in 2017, has been a force as a left-arm pace bowler in the first team but is now concentrating on his batting and his leadership role. He wants his team to be competitive enough to be promotion candidates.

"I was involved with the seconds when they won Division Four North in 2018," he said.

They are back at that level this year after being relegated last season, while the firsts are hoping to go up from Division One to the Premier.