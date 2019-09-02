Seb Perez stays positive after Porsche Carrera Cup disaster at Silverstone

Teenage racer Seb Perez, of Chesterfield, looked on the bright side, despite a disappointing weekend in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB at Silverstone’s Grand Prix circuit.

Perez had high hopes after a promising performance at the circuit in the Porsche Supercup in July.

But he and his Amigos Redline Racing team struggled to find the requisite pace in practice and although he battled to a solid sixth place in the opening race, disaster struck in the second after a coming-together with a rival sent him off the track.

With dirty tyres, he lost control of his Porsche 911 GT3 car, spun, got stuck in the gravel and was forced to retire.

However, Perez was philosophical about his troubles and said: “It was a shame because we were battling for third place at the time after starting sixth.

“The speed we had in that second race was brilliant, so we need to bear that in mind and keep our heads high.

“We are back at Silverstone in three weeks’ time for more races in the Porsche Carrera Cup, so we need to do what we did in race two and, hopefully, we will have a solid result.”

Perez was more disappointed with the sluggish way the weekend started. He said: “We were a little on the back foot, and we need to suss it out.

“It wasn’t really the way we wanted the weekend to begin because we had the GP circuit experience from the Supercup and felt we should be strong. But for some reason, we didn’t have the pace.”