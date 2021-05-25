Seb Perez prepares for British Rally Championship debut

Seb Perez in his Fiesta R5. Photo: Paul Horton Motorsport Photography.

He starts his 2021 season in the Neil Howard Stages Rally at Oulton Park, Cheshire on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 21-year-old race and rally star, renowned for the last few years as a Porsche Carrera GB Champion, is no stranger to the other side and changing from race track to rallying on tarmac or through forests at high speed.

Perez, whose father Steve is a two-time BTRDA rally champion, has competed previously on rallies in the UK and Europe with a great track record, and will drive the M Sport-sponsored Ford Fiesta Rally 2, or Fiesta R5 as it’s known by many an enthusiast.

Perez will contest several historic race championships this year as well as the full BRC calendar and has a busy schedule this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday he is back circuit racing at Brands Hatch in the Masters Historic Festival Gentleman Drivers Race in a 1965 Porsche 911 and then goes straight to Oulton Park for the rally on Bank Holiday Monday.

Perez said: “I have a busy weekend with a mix of historic circuit action followed by the BRC at Oulton Park. Both cars are extremely different to drive and both just as demanding.