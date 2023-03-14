​Seb Perez claims third win in Rally Clasico Isla Mallorca

The 23-year old was in his classic #21 Dansport-prepared, Amigos Tequila Beer-sponsored 1974 Porsche 911 RS, with his regular navigator, Motorsport Ireland’s Gary McElhinney, by his side.

Perez had his sights on a third win after excelling and taking the trophy in 2020 and 2022 and sitting out the event in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. He finished third in 2018 and second in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a lad and dad duo on the Spanish island, as Chesterfield Global Drinks boss and entrepreneur Steve Perez, with co-driver Paul Spooner alongside, was out in force too in his #28 Franklin and Son sponsored 1975 Ford Escort MK2 RS1800, prepared by Chesterfield’s Dansport as well.

Perez senior finished fifth last year and 2017 and 2018 had seen him finish third and second respectively.

Around 51 classic rally machines lined the front at Almira Capital Puerto Portals, as one of the most important motor tests in Europe took place.

The tarmac rally consisted of 13 special stages of around 133 km of closed fast and twisty Spanish road sections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five teams compete tdhat all had been previous champions, including Perez junior, and all had their sights on the prestigious crown.

Thursday’s first day consisted of two night stages, starting with SS1Calvià to Col d'Estords. Perez took the lead and was fastest completing the 9.42km stage in 5m.44.09s. He was just under 29 seconds ahead of dad Steve who lay in tenth.

The second night stage was cancelled and the British pilots had an advantage of 2.5 seconds over Austrian team Rosenberger/Schwarz and his 1981 Porsche 911, and 3.7 seconds ahead of Germans Feustel/Becker and their 1974 Porsche 911 IROC RSR.

Friday, day two, saw five demanding tight and twisty tarmac stages to be contended over 56.74 km stage miles. Two stages were cancelled but the rally master Seb’s skills and abilities behind the wheel saw him take two second places and a first on the last stage of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb was unable to take the victory on the first stage of Coves Campanet to Pollença and finished 11.7 seconds behind Feustel.

Feustel dominated the second stage Campanet to Pollença 2, a re-run of the first test with Perez having a deficit of seven seconds behind, but the third and last stage Circuito to Llucmajor saw Seb put the pressure on Feustel to take first spot with Feustel 4.4 seconds behind. As the light faded at the end of the day, Feustel had taken the lead from Perez overall with an eight second lead and things were to hot up for the final day’s stages.

Dad Steve was still on the pace by the end of SS5 Campanet to Pollença 2 and he was in ninth spot, 17 seconds behind Seb. By the end of the day Steve was lying in seventh place overall with sights still on a podium finish.

Saturday’s final day saw six stages to contend and it would be tough and a make or break day for the British/Irish pair with the title to be decided between at least the top three of Feustel/Becker, Perez and McElhinney and Rigler/Heigl with Rosenberger/Schwarz in fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 55.55 km stage miles awaited the remaining 43 cars and it had been a number of years since the rally had been decided on the last day.

The first stage of the day, SS8 Puigpunyent to Esporles, saw rally leader Feustel retire at the start with a blown engine but Perez only took third place behind Rigler and Rosenberger, 23 seconds off the lead, and Garcia/Henson pair in fourth spot pushing Perez.

The title was wide open to anyone at this stage.

Rosenberger was not the only one who wanted to fight for victory and Perez junior took the second and fourth stages in the morning, while the third stage would go to Rigler with Rosenberger in second and Perez junior taking third some 16 seconds off the leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disaster struck for Steve Perez, on SS11 Coll d'Estords to Calvià 2 stage, when engine failure forced them to retire mid-stage when they were lying fourth in the rally.

After the morning ended, Seb and Gary were in command as they led the rally with a gap of 9.1 seconds to Rosenberger.

The afternoon would be down to the wire. With two stages to go Seb blasted through the 11.2 km Colls Sa Creu to Coll d'Estords SS12 stage and was fastest at the other end with a 35.5 second lead overall on Rosenberger.

The last stage of the day saw Perez finish in fifth place and Rosenberger in sixth. That was still enough for Perez to take the result he wanted and be champion of XIX Rally Clasico Isla Mallorca with Rosenberger second, 36.2 seconds behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb Perez said: “What a rally, I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. There were many tense moments especially on Saturday and it going down to the wire.

“Three wins out of my last three starts on the rally is fantastic, Gary did a great job reading the notes and a big thank you to Dansport for keeping the car running sweet throughout.”