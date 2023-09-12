Seb ​Perez beats Mark Webber and Jenson Button at Goodwood Revival

Watch more videos on Shots!

Fresh from his win at Paul Ricard Circuit in France the week before, it was an action-packed nose to tail race for the 23-year-old, that saw him and 30 near identical pre-1966 Porsche 911’s take to Goodwood’s 2.38 miles of blistering hot tarmac for the weekend, part of the celebration of 60 years of the Porsche car in question.

Perez was alongside his regular endurance driver Nottinghamshire’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car ace George Gamble.

The race had attracted a long list of well known drivers including 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, F1 legend Mark Webber, motoring journalist Chris Harris and nine-time Le Mans winner, Tom Kristensen.

Seb Perez in action at Goodwood. Photo: Goodwood Revival.

Friday’s official practice 40-minute session saw the pair remain in the top five places during the whole session and they claimed two fastest times, ultimately finishing in fourth spot.

Perez started Saturday’s race on the second row of the grid and he got a great start and dramatic getaway and after a safety car spell due to a crash for Richard Tuthill, was into P3 by lap seven.

By half distance at the end of lap 11, Perez peeled off into the pit lane with Gamble waiting to take his place in the air-cooled flat-six race machine.

A pit stop of around a minute saw some fuel and tyres and Gamble was out on a mission, they had dropped down to 15th place as cars darted in and out of the pits for the obligatory driver swap overs during the pit window time.

By lap 14 Gamble was back into P4, the Porsche was running like a dream, a lap later and he had pushed into P3.

After a short cat and mouse session between P3 and P4, the #77 was back into P3 again on lap 20.

Gamble put his foot to the metal giving it all he had got touching over 101mph and on lap 23 he was fastest with a time of 1.34:285s and a lap later taking the chequered flag.

But the pair had to settle for fourth place after being given a ten second penalty for a pit stop infringement that saw them denied a podium spot.

Webber followed them over the line to take fifth spot and Button was ninth.

It was a super impressive result for Perez and Gamble.

Afterwards Perez said: “What an experience to be part of the historic Goodwood Revival weekend.

"We both had a great practice session that saw us on row two for the race. There was some real competition in the race including some very well-known names from the world of F1 and the likes”

“The 911 ran well and a big thank you to Tuthill Porche for keeping us on track and for the opportunity to take part in some British motorsport history.”