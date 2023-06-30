Rykneld SC’s ​Sasha strikes gold in Corby

Sasha Kulev beat off stiff competition to win the Boys 11/12 years 50m Breaststroke final in a time of 40.32 seconds. Sasha also reached the 100m breaststroke final, finishing in fourth place.

David Smurawa, Joseph Wright, Macy Helps, Carl Kirsopp and Noah Stevens also qualified for the Championships, competing over three weekends in various events.

The club’s swimmers held their own against stiff competition from across the East Midlands region, with numerous personal best times achieved.

Rykneld's squad with gold medal winner Sasha Kulev.

Sasha, 12, who has developed through Rykneld Swimming Club, starting in the learn to swim program prior to joining the competitive squads, follows in the footsteps of Team GB star Imogen Clark.

Imogen began her swimming career with the club and is the current British Women’s 50m Breaststroke record holder and 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

Mark Gill, chairman of Rykneld Swimming Club said: “There were some great competitive performances from all the swimmers.

"The cherry on the cake is the club breeding another regional champion which is testament to the efforts of all!”