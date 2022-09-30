Runners urged to register for November’s Baslow Bolt

The Baslow Bolt, which was revived in 2019, is the successor to the old Baslow Fell Race and is held in support of Baslow St Anne’s Primary School and Baslow St Anne’s Church building fund.

This year’s Bolt will take place on Saturday, November 26 and with numbers restricted to just 350 places, entries are now being accepted via the website at baslowbolt.com

And with Covid restrictions no longer in place, there will be a mass start, with faster runners self-selecting a position nearer the front.

The Baslow Bolt can be a chilly challenge for runners each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to runners over the age of 18, the Bolt has six age categories - open, v40, v50, v60, v60, and v70 - with a total of 14 prizes for both male and female winners.

There will also be a "King/Queen of the Mountain" timed segment for the climb from Cliff College to Curbar Gap.

“This is a 12km Category BM - medium distance, medium altitude gain, Fell Running Association mandated mixed terrain fell race through woodland and pasture on paths and trails with minimum road running,” said race co-director Richard Conroy.

“The route begins at St Anne’s Church in Baslow and climbs away from Baslow through fields towards Hassop then proceeds along the beautiful ridge path through Bank Wood and Bramley Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It then drops down to the River Derwent and Calver and Curbar before climbing up to Baslow Edge, with its fabulous views across both the Dark and White Peak, through a mixture of limestone trail and gritstone before descending Bar Road into Baslow and the finish at St Anne’s Primary School.

“We are particularly pleased that this year we will once again be running under normal race conditions, which we feel will add greatly to the atmosphere of the day.”

The Bolt is licensed and run as an FRA event and is subject to FRA rules and regulations.

The entry fee is £10 online, with no on the day entries allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad