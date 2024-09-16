Runners set to take on the testing Dovedale Dash

This year's Dovedale Dash will take place on Sunday October 6 and will attract a big field of runners.

The Dovedale Dash is an iconic cross-country race held in a beautiful part of the southern Peak District.

Most of the 4.75 mile course is over field and dale on rough paths and tracks. It features the exciting and spectacular crossing of the river Dove at the Dovedale Stepping Stones beauty spot. The start from a wide field of runners on Thorpe Pastures into narrow Lin dale followed by the river crossing is amazing.

The race is in its 65th year but we are definitely not ready to retire yet! The Dash will be held on Sunday 6th October at 11:00 am.

The first race was held 70 years ago in 1953 and was a challenge race between cyclists and runners of the Derby Mercury Running Club. From 1988 Thorpe village took over the organisation of the Dash.

Parking for cars and coaches will be signposted on the day from the main road through Thorpe village. From Ashbourne, follow signs to ‘Dovedale’ along the A515. From Buxton, turn right off the A515 at the Tissington/Thorpe crossroads, four miles north of Ashbourne. Cars coming from Stoke or Leek should follow signs to ‘Ilam’ from the A52/A523 junction. Coaches from Stoke and Leek should go via Ashbourne and Buxton Road. The start of the race and signing on is at the marquee on Thorpe Pastures.

Normally about 1500 runners of all ages and capabilities compete. Daniel Haworth from Matlock AC won last year’s Dash in a time of 27:04 mins. The all time record of Gary Booty in 1995 still stands at 25.01 mins. First Lady was Abbie Pearse from Steel City Striders RC in a time of 32:19 mins.

The Dovedale Dash is a unique combination of a serious race and a fun run. Many runners from local (and further away from all over the country) running clubs compete every year and the Dovedale Dash often features in club championships and we often have big names in the line up. But over half the runners enjoy the Dash as a great day out, an unforgettable event with lots of mud and the always exciting crossing through the river Dove.

Some dress up in fancy dress, which adds to the atmosphere. The sprint from the start on Thorpe Pastures through narrow Lin Dale has been compared by some to a charge of Lord of the Rings.

There are trophies for winners in the open class, under 18s, under 14s, over 60s, women and locals, but as mentioned many people enter for the fun of the run. There is a separate children’s race for under 12s and U9s, starting at 10:00 am.

People come year after year so they must enjoy it! Some running clubs bring a coach load for this popular event, and inter-club rivalry contributes to the unique atmosphere of the Dash.

Online pre-entry is £12.50 only and limited entry on the day is £15 with a reduction for under-18s (£7.50 on line entry, £10 on the day). Registration starts from 9:00 am and there is no charge for parking. The children’s race for under 12’s is £4. The event is run on a voluntary basis and all profits go to the upkeep of the Thorpe village hall and local charitable causes.

For entry and full details visit the website http://www.dovedaledash.co.uk/ and the organisers can be contacted on 01335-350681.