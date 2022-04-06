A total of 38 individuals levelled up at the grading, which was a gruelling four-hour assessment of techniques, combinations, sparring and fitness.

This included two students grading for their 1st Dan Black Belt, Jake Haynes and Daisy Boswell, the latter being just 15 years of age.

Daisy has also been recognised for her dedication to kickboxing by being nominated for an award at this year's UK Martial Arts Awards, in order to celebrate her hard work and the care she shows to everyone around her.

Rok-Ard's younger students with their certificates.

Instructor Georgina Smedley said: “We had a fantastic weekend of gradings and I’m thrilled that so many levelled up.”

Rok-Ard has many events lined up in the near future, including a 12hr Charity Kick-a-Thon which will be held in June.

This will raise money to split between Rok-Ard and a local charity and to go towards more equipment for the club, so it can continue supporting the community and students.

Any sponsors or donations will be gratefully received by the club and if you can offer support in any way, please contact [email protected]