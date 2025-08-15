Ripley Rascals cheque to Children In Need, pictured in 1992placeholder image
RETRO GALLERY: Sporting photos from Mid-Derbyshire from the 1960s to 1990s

By Mark Duffy
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
We’ve again dipped into our photo archive to bring you the latest selection of retro photos involving sports teams and clubs from the Mid-Derbyshire area.

The photos mainly featured in the Ripley and Heanor News and include teams and clubs from places including Ripley, Codnor, Heanor and Alfreton.

Take a look to see if you recognise yourself or anyone you know.

Heanor Town FC team picture taken in the 1960s. Photo: George Eyre

Derbyshire Bowls team pictured at Alfreton LC in 1986. Photo: Eric Gregory

Presentation to the winners of the Amber Valley Kwik Cricket competition in June 1992. Photo: Eric Gregory

Codnor Boys FC awards night, May 1985. Photo: Eric Gregory

