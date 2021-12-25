Record number take part in T & M Motors Snooker League Christmas Shoot-out

With such a huge number of participants, contests fluctuated between six-red and a reduced three-red format in order to get the large number of matches completed, with the final ball hitting the back of the pocket at around 12.05am.

The singles individual event, the Alan Hopkinson Trophy, saw three Edgefold players contesting the semi-finals and it was Duncan Harwood who took home the silverware, courtesy of his victory over Strutt Club's very own Wayne Shooter.

Harwood had been runner-up previously in 2016 and came through earlier battles with Keith Robertson, Sean Dobney and James Travis.

Winner in that year, Alfreton's Andrew Haggarty had his own cause to celebrate as he racked up a fantastic hat-trick of wins in the Eddie Lomas Trophy speed snooker event, showing a dazzling turn of foot to see off all-comers, including home club player Paul Jarrett in the final.

Haggarty had previously taken the honours in both 2016 and 2017 and with Des Smith scoring in 2019, Alfreton cue-men have now taken four of the last five events..