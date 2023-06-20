​Record-breaking score aids Chesterfield win

Luke Westwell, left, and Ben Slater shared an opening stand of 169.

They posted a mammoth 395-6 off 50 overs in a 150-run win. This was the Club's highest total since joining the Derbyshire County League in 1999.

Luke Westwell and Ben Slater gave them a marvellous start in the Division One clash with an opening stand of 169.

Early on Slater rifled a square-cut that scored a direct hit on a mug of tea that his mother - spectating about 60 yards away - had put by the side of her chair.

The left-hander followed up with a massive pull for six and two off-side boundaries in one over.

The right-handed Westwell, driving and pulling powerfully, matched him stroke for stroke and the need to switch lines to the two batters added to the bowlers' problems.

Clifton finally broke through when Will Wilson took a stunning low catch at backward point to dismiss Slater for 87. Westwell soon followed, trapped lbw on 86.

But those blows gave no respite to the home side.

Muhammad Zaroob launched a series of enormous drives as he raced to 96 off 64 balls and shared a stand of 97 with skipper Harry Wilmott (34).

Reece Johnson rounded off the innings with a fiercely-struck 33 not out off 20 deliveries.

Chesterfield hit a total of ten sixes and 55 fours and that meant a lot of searches for lost balls in neighbouring fields.

Clifton's target became even more difficult when opening bowlers Tom Wanford and Ahmad Zazai took three wickets in the first four overs.

A smart piece of fielding by Alex Hibbert at backward point to run out Danial Zaheer (35) ended a fourth-wicket stand of 68.

Left-arm seamer Reece Johnson then claimed two wickets in quick succession to reduce the hosts to 105-6 and well behind on run rate.

Mehran Ibrahim made a fine 117 before he became one of two wickets for paceman James La Brooy.

There was some stern resistance from the lower order but the issue was effectively settled well before Clifton were eventually all out for 245.

The 22 points put Chesterfield joint second on 144.

They are 42 behind Belper Meadows but have a game in hand. The two clubs meet at Belper on Saturday while the Seconds do battle at Queen's Park.

James Taylor had a fine all-round match in Chesterfield third team's four-wicket win against Riddings in Division 10 North.

He took 3-18 and, with Alfie Woodhouse claiming 3-53, the visitors were all out for 166.

Taylor then followed up with 56 as Chesterfield reached their target in the 31st over.

On Saturday, the third team are away to Whittington Wanderers Seconds.