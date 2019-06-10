Racing ace Seb Perez back at the wheel and raring to go

Teeanage race sensation Seb Perez, of Chesterfield, is back at the wheel this weekend and raring to go for the next two rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Championship.

The 19-year-old Perez is all powered up for a trip to the Croft circuit in north Yorkshire after a break in the championship of seven weeks.

He left Donington Park after the last round in fifth place in the pro category of the series, with his Nottinghamshire teammate George Gamble in third and their Amigo Redline Racing outfit maintaining their lead in the team standings.

Perez said: “During the seven-week break, we have been testing, including at Oulton Park, where we had good timings and the car ran well.

“Croft is a technical circuit. I last raced there a few years ago in Ginettas, which were different cars completely. I am looking forward to this weekend’s racing. The circuit is fast and difficult to overtake, so a good qualifying place and maintaining that

position in the race will be an advantage.”

The Donington weekend was a difficult one for Perez, who was involved in a high-speed crash in the first race, hitting the barriers. Fortunately, the strength of the car took the impact and he escaped unhurt.

Damage to the car was extensive, but fantastic work overnight by his team, Redline Racing, meant it was near-perfect for race two when he bagged more points by finising seventh. He might have made the podium but for a slowing puncture.

Before Donington, the first two rounds of the championship at Brands Hatch had been very different affairs as Perez topped speeds of around 130mph on the 1.20 mile Kent indy circuit to finish race one in a podium third place spot and race two in sixth.

Croft has various memories for Perez. In 2016, he competed in the Ginetta Juniors Championship and shared the Father’s Day weekend with dad Steve, who raced in a larger Ginetta GT5 car.

Perez jnr returned in 2017 for the Ginetta GT4 Supercup to finish eighth, 11th and seventh. Since then, he has only tested at the circuit, which is now seeing Carrera Cup action for the first time since 2015.

This year’s 16-race Porsche Carrera Cup GB competition is one of the most highly regarded in Europe and runs alongside the Kwik-Fit British Touring Car package. In August, the series also supports the FIA World Endurance Championship at Silverstone.

Perez will be behind the wheel of his Team Amigos Redline Racing Porsche Type 991 911 GTE car for the trip to Croft, which is the third meeting of the championship.

Subsequent meetings come at Ouilton Park on June 29 and 30, Silverstone on August 30 and September 1, Thruxton on August 17 and 18, Silverstone again on September 28 and 29 and finally the grand prix circuit at Brands Hatch over the weekend of October 12 and 13.