Queen’s Park memories are recalled in new Chesterfield CC publication

​They have enlisted the help of some of the biggest names in the game to bring out a colour brochure entitled Queen's Park Life.

This new publication recalls matches on one of the most picturesque grounds in the world through the memories of those who played in them.

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, Chesterfield's own former Test all-rounder Geoff Miller and ex-England spin bowler Nick Cook are among those to feature.

Club chairman Nigel Mallender, left, and Tim Murray on the Chesterfield ground with copies of Queen's Park Life.

Others include Derbyshire legends Edwin Smith and Alan Hill, who is the County Club's president for 2023. Ex-Warwickshire opening batsman David Smith and former top umpire Ray Julian also recall days in the sun.

Chesterfield chairman Nigel Mallender said: "This brochure was originally intended as a commemoration because 2023 marks 15 years since Chesterfield won the Derbyshire Premier League.

"But it soon became apparent that there were many people with a story to tell or memories of our famous old ground, so we decided to broaden the theme."

That Chesterfield League triumph is recalled by the-then captain Alex Hibbert and Club secretary Steve Franks who was - and still is - first-team scorer.

They are two of a series of 16 interviews conducted by Club member Tim Murray.

He said: "Everybody we approached was happy to take part. I think that reflects the great affection in which the Queen's Park ground and the Chesterfield Club are held.

"I hope we have unearthed some unusual stories and that even regular followers of cricket on the ground may find plenty of new tales."

One example is a former Derbyshire bowler who, in another sport, has played league matches in the same league every season for the last 75 years.

Another is an ex-Chesterfield wicket-keeper who stood up to the stumps with one of the fastest bowlers in history racing in. There are also features on Chesterfield Club players and personalities.

The brochure, which includes historic photographs and colourful artwork, has been designed and printed by Chesterfield-based Nine Limes Design.

