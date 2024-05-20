Quality fielding lays foundations for victory for Chesterfield

An outstanding performance in the field set up a dramatic victory for Chesterfield in the Derbyshire County League at Quarndon.

They bowled out the hosts for 60 in tricky batting conditions before completing a five-wicket win in the Division One clash.There was a delayed start to allow parts of the ground to dry following a storm and the match was reduced to 42 overs a side.Chesterfield won an important toss and made the most of it.Opening bowlers Harry Wanford (2-13) and Reece Johnson, who conceded only 19 runs from his 10 overs, set the tone by keeping a tight line and length.The ball swung and moved around off the pitch as the hosts battled to 30-2.From that point Muhammad Zaroob swept away the rest of the batting as Quarndon were skittled.Their total of 60 was the lowest Chesterfield have bowled out a side for since joining the League in 1999.Zaroob's figures of 7-16 were the second best by a Chesterfield bowler in that time.Will Richardson (12) was the only batter to reach double figures and the 22 extras were the top score.Quarndon batted for 28.2 overs but did not hit a single boundary.Luke Westwell ensured there were no undue concerns in Chesterfield's run chase.He batted positively, shared an opening stand of 27 with Johnson and steered his side to the brink of victory at 54-2.They then lost three wickets fot two runs as James Percival (3-22) and Richardson (2-12) threatened a fightback.But Westwell calmed any nerves by hitting a couple of twos, taking him to 36 not out and levelling the scores, before Ben Lodge straight-drove the winning boundary.The 22 points put Chesterfield joint sixth in the table.Chesterfield seconds are three points clear at the top of Division Four North after a commanding 112-run win over Ambergate.They took charge from the start with Sam Fawcett (25) and Michael Michailidis (59) sharing an opening stand of 82 on another Queen's Park wicket offering an excellent balance between bat and ball.Callum Hiron maintained the momentum with 39 before skipper Adam Woodhouse struck a powerful 53 as Chesterfield raced to 255-6 off 45 overs.The visitors were soon behind the clock and slid from 99-3 to 143 all out with left-arm spinner Fawcett taking two wickets in an over on his way to figures of 3-11.The third team drew at Staveley Welfare seconds in Division Nine North.The hosts made 156-5 in 40 overs and captain Eddie Grant's 44 not out helped Chesterfield to 123-7 in reply.Chesterfield's Sunday side suffered a six-wicket home defeat against Chilwell in the Mansfield & District League after being bowled out for 149.On Saturday Chesterfield travel to Morton Colliery and the seconds play South Wingfield at Queen's Park.The third team are at Belper Meadows fourths on Sunday when the Mansfield League side go to Grassmoor Works.