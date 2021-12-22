Promising Staveley trampoline star Blake McManus seeks sponsorship to help pursue Olympic dream

Blake McManus is seeking sponsorship.

Blake McManus, 14, trains for ten hours a week for Sheffield Trampoline and Gymnastics Club, alongside British double Olympic champion Bryony Page, having initially been an elite gymnast in Retford before switching to trampoline at the age of eight.

He joined Sheffield trampoline club in 2019 and competed at NDP level where he won every competition and was the National Champion.

He became elite a few months later and has since finished third at the National Age Group competition in the 13/14 age category and won the U15 category at the Yorkshire Championships, helping to earn him a place in the Team GB development squad.

His coach, Paul Greaves, said: “Blake’s selection clearly demonstrates his commitment, dedication, ability and future potential.

"In order for Blake to reach his potential he must access a number of different training requirements such as strength and conditioning, sports psychology, nutrition support, performance analysis and physio, all in addition to technical training at our performance centre.

"Senior elite athletes have this provided for them but there is no funding or support for junior athletes within our sport.

"The costs to be able to take part and become successful are between £5-10k per year. These costs are incurred due to training camps, events and international competitions throughout the year and unfortunately mean that some athletes miss out simply due to being unable to afford it, and it would be a great shame if this were the case for Blake.

“We are desperately seeking support for Blake to ensure he has the best chance to achieve his potential and access the support required to achieve high performance within our sport.”