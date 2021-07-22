Porrada MMA trio impress in Battle Arena performances
Three fighters from Porrada MMA in Chesterfield have emerged with wins from the Battle Arena 60 and Battle Arena 61 events in Birmingham.
Conrad Walters, 22, took a welterweight title fight on two days’ notice after his original opponent pulled out, and won by unanimous decision.
Walters had dropped his opponent in the first round with a heavy right hand and kept the pressure on during the second and third rounds to bring the gym its first title.
Bert Jenkins, 21, put in some hard rounds to come out of his fight with a more experienced opponent on short notice with a decision win.
Jenkins is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has trained with Porrada for two years.
Meanwhile, Luke Walters, 24, won by first round knockout in a dominant performance.
This was only Luke’s second fight, and he has now won both by knockout.
Porrada owner and head coach Kev Taylor said: “I’m immensely proud of all three lads.
"They are assets to the town and to the gym, with each one training day in day out and helping me in teaching classes at the gym.
“Porrada MMA will one day train a future UFC fighter and put the town on the map as a hotbed of talent in the country.
“We also have 16-year-old Ben Kellock, whose mentor is a Cage Warriors world champion, fighting for his first title on July 31 with Conrad Walters looking to bring his second belt home on the same day.”