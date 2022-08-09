He managed secure a second place and a third place from the double-header on Saturday, only denied two second places by a red flag that saw placings from the previous lap deemed the final result.
On Sunday he managed to get two more second places, and among those he was racing against was Matthew Wood who is also from Pilsley and who scored one second and one third place over the weekend.
Oakley also set a new personal best time of 59.611 seconds at Mallory Park which is very good for a 300cc Yamaha machine, and still leads the 126-450cc championship standings with two rounds remaining, Wood being in sixth spot.