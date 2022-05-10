Pilsley's Freddy Oakley puts in strong displays at Mallory Park in EMRA Championship

After a tough first round at Silverstone, the teenager regrouped to return north and improve his fortunes.
Qualifying saw 15-year-old Oakley qualify second in class and sixth overall, and he got a great start in race one which took place in hot weather.
With new tyres on he was in fine form, breaking his personal best times on several occasions and finishing second in class and seventh overall.
Race two again saw the Oakley Racing rider get a good start to put himself fourth overall in the first few laps and although the faster Moto 3 bike got away Oakley remained determined and ultimately claimed second spot to continue to lead the championship.
Oakley said: “Thank you to everyone again who came to watch us and thanks to our sponsors for the help and support.”