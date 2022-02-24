Pilsley's teenage racer Freddy Oakley all set for British Supersport bow

Freddy Oakley in action during a successful 2021. Photo/DC Photography.

Freddy Oakley, 15, was Darley Moor MCRRC’s runaway Junior Class B champion at in 2021 on his Yamaha R3, completing a successful double for the Oakley family with dad Graham winning the Classics championship.

Now, whilst Graham has decided to retire from racing, his son has secured a place in the British Supersport Championship, which is a support class to the British Superbikes Championship and which consists of eight rounds at circuits including Silverstone, Oulton Park, Snetterton and Brands Hatch.

Graham, who runs Oakley Racing Team with his father, Graham Snr, and another son, Harry, said: “Freddy’s only been racing since 2019 and even then his initial progress was thwarted by the pandemic, so once he was able to complete his first full season it was great to see him win the title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddy Oakley shows off his silverware.

"We then looked into the SuperSport option and with the help of several sponsors we have on board, who will help with the extensive running and travelling costs among other things, we can commit to the year ahead and see how he gets on.”

Freddy, who attends Tibself Community School, will also take part in the East Midland Racing Association’s (EMRA) Mallory Park Championship, in which he finished second last year despite only racing in four of the seven rounds, and which he is also keen to win this time.

"With the Supersport we want him to enjoy it and do as well as he can,” Graham added.

"With the EMRA races he’s set a good standard already and it would be great if he can go one better and win another title.

“His school have been really supportive of his racing which is a big help.

"We’re also really grateful to our sponsors and welcome any other individuals or businesses who may wish to help us along the way.”

You can follow Freddy’s progress by visiting the Oakley Racing Team Facebook page.