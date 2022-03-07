Seb Perez returns to action this weekend ahead of a busy 2022 schedule.

Perez sat out some 2021 events in Europe due to the Covid travel restrictions and concentrated on rallying closer to home in the MSA British Rally Championship and UK Historic circuit racing.

The 22-year-old is now back and on form ready for what is thrown at him. Last weekend he spent testing his Franklin and Son sponsored pre 1966 Porsche 911 race car around Estoril Circuit in Portugal for the Peter Auto 2 Litre Cup with very pleasing results.

He will contest the one make short wheelbase Porsche championship that is based on European race circuits, starting at Mugello in Italy at the beginning of April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s going to be a busy year for Perez swapping race car for rally car and race gloves for rally boots.

He is on the Spanish Island of Mallorca making his season debut this weekend (10-12 March) in the XVIII Rally Clasico Isla Mallorca before competing in Mallorca’s second rally of the season the Rally Ciutat de Manacor (18-19 March)

At the wheel of his classic Dansport-prepared Amigos Tequila Beer 1974 Porsche 911 RS, with regular navigator Gary McElhinney by his side, the pair hope to carry on where they left off in 2020 when they stormed the event to take a first place podium slot in a demanding event.

The tarmac rally will consist of around 500 kilometres including test sections of 170km of closed road sections.

The dynamic British / Irish partnership of Perez and McElhinney are no stranger to the Spanish red hot tarmac roads; they dominated the 2020 edition leading and sweeping the road throughout from start to finish, winning six out of the eight stages leaving the 29 finishers in the dust behind them.

Over 40 classic rally machines will line the start on the front at Almira Capital Puerto Portals, as one of the most important motor tests in Europe takes place, bringing together great national and international drivers to the Balearic island.

The second rally, the Manacor Rally consists of eight stages around Manacor with well-known stages like Mil Lagos, 19 km long and full of tight corners, or the challenging Son Crespi-Manacor.

Perez and McElhinney’s aims are to do the double or at least get on the podium at both Mallorcan events.

Perez commented before leaving for Spain: “I’ve got a busy couple of weeks ahead

"This weekend looks like a good grid and I’m looking forward to the challenge as ever.

"Manacor will be different as it’s more a modern rally so let’s see how the Porsche behaves.

"The test in Estoril went very well with a few improvements made and we will be looking for some overall wins and podiums in the Peter Auto 2 Litre Cup during the season.”