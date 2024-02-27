1 .

Hady Primary School athletics team won the Chesterfield title and represented Chesterfield in the county small school's athletics finals. bl-r: Morgan Johnson, Katrina Bennett, Joseph Houghton, Katy Ayres, Greta Holen, Damien McNally and Lauren Davis, fl-r: Jonathan Wilkinson and Fraser Brown. Absent from the picture but also on the team is Bruce Hough. Photo: Marisa Cashill