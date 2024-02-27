We’ve got the town’s hockey club, cricket club and rugby union side all covered.
There’s also some cracking pictures from junior sport across the town, including Tupton Hall and Hasland Hall schools.
Get more sports news from the area, here.
1.
Hady Primary School athletics team won the Chesterfield title and represented Chesterfield in the county small school's athletics finals. bl-r: Morgan Johnson, Katrina Bennett, Joseph Houghton, Katy Ayres, Greta Holen, Damien McNally and Lauren Davis, fl-r: Jonathan Wilkinson and Fraser Brown. Absent from the picture but also on the team is Bruce Hough. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Tupton Hall School
Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974. Photo: Submitted
3. Chesterfield HC U11's
A past U11 team from Chesterfield Hockey Club. Did you come through the club's junior sides? Photo: National World
4. Chesterfield Junior Blues
Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s Photo: Contributed