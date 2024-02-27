News you can trust since 1855
Passion, pride and success: Here's 25 retro pictures from Chesterfield's sports scene - including Chesterfield Hockey Club, Tupton Hall School, Chesterfield Cricket Club, Chesterfield Lawn Tennis Club and Hasland Hall School

This sports retro gallery has nipped into our archives to bring you these pictures from Chesterfield’s sports scene down the decades.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Mar 2022, 10:59 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 10:11 GMT

We’ve got the town’s hockey club, cricket club and rugby union side all covered.

There’s also some cracking pictures from junior sport across the town, including Tupton Hall and Hasland Hall schools.

If you have any retro pics you want to see published, email [email protected]

Get more sports news from the area, here.

Hady Primary School athletics team won the Chesterfield title and represented Chesterfield in the county small school's athletics finals. bl-r: Morgan Johnson, Katrina Bennett, Joseph Houghton, Katy Ayres, Greta Holen, Damien McNally and Lauren Davis, fl-r: Jonathan Wilkinson and Fraser Brown. Absent from the picture but also on the team is Bruce Hough.

1.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974.

2. Tupton Hall School

Photo: Submitted

A past U11 team from Chesterfield Hockey Club. Did you come through the club's junior sides?

3. Chesterfield HC U11's

Photo: National World

Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s

4. Chesterfield Junior Blues

Photo: Contributed

