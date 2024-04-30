Kemira Wijenayake top-scored on his debut for Chesterfield

The hosts' Harrison Parker claimed five wickets with his left-arm spin before playing an even more vital role with the bat in this Division One clash.

Opening the innings, he produced a magnificent display of clean hitting to turn a potentially tricky run-chase into a stroll.

Batting was not easy on a slow wicket, which gave assistance to all types of bowling, and an equally slow outfield.

Chesterfield were put in to bat and bowled out for 111.

That was probably about 25 runs below par for the conditions but Chesterfield were entitled to feel they were still in the match at that stage.

However, Parker soon made the game look completely different.

The tall left-hander made his intentions clear with a massive six over mid-wicket in the first over.

Making full use of his long reach, he continued to attack.

He had some luck - playing and missing a few times and hitting the ball in the air just out of reach - but he made the most of it with some impressive stroke-play.

Often going down the wicket, he raced to 70 off 64 balls, hitting four sixes and five fours.

He shared an opening stand of 89 with Mohamed Munsif Imthiyas (25), who followed up his two smart stumpings with a valuable innings.

Parker eventually fell lbw to the off-spin of Kemira Wijenayake with the score on 99. By then, Clowne's task was almost complete.

The final 12 runs looked the most difficult of their chase, underlying how well Parker played.

Earlier the Chesterfield innings never really got going. They stuttered to 59-5 before Wijenayake and Reece Johnson shared a stand of 30.

But Parker wrecked their hopes of posting a really challenging target.

Keeping a tight line and length, he took 5-10 in five overs to wrap up the innings.

The third of his victims was Wijenayake, who played a polished and highly promising first knock in this country.

The wicket and the freezing conditions could hardly have provided a greater contrast with those in Sri Lanka but he adapted impressively. He got off the mark with a deft flick for four over mid-wicket from his second ball before playing some fine shots, showing good judgement in leaving the ball and running like a sprinter between the wickets.

Wijenayake reached 30 - easily Chesterfield's top score - before being stumped.

He played well but the day belonged to Clowne and, in particular, Parker.

Chesterfield aim to bounce back on Saturday when they host Marehay.

The other Chesterfield sides will be hoping to launch their campaigns, having had all their earlier games washed off.

The seconds travel to Stainsby Hall and the third team play Sandiacre fourths at Calow.