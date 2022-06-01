Lawson Capes put on a powerful display of throwing, winning the under 15's shot with a throw of 14.15m and the discus with an enormous distance of 39.34m. Capes is comfortably top of the national rankings at both disciplines.

Older brother Donovan Capes competed in the shot as a non-scorer and out threw all the senior men. He is currently ranked 5th under 20 in the country with a season's best of 16.68m.

PANVAC's top two under 13's middle distance runners cemented their places near the top of the national rankings, with Louie Hemmings moving up to 8th place with his 1,500m win which he achieved with a 4:45.8 PB.

Lewis Legge won the 800m with a 2:19.4 clocking. Two weeks ago Legge ran a PB of 2:16.87 which places him 6th in the national standings.

Under 17's 100m hurdler Max Roe is currently ranked number eight in the country, and grabbed a comfortable win on Sunday.

Tayla Benson played a starring role for the senior ladies, winning the 100m, 200m and triple jump. Benson clocked 12.6 in the 100m with Holly Aslin winning the B race in a time of 13.0. Aslin also won the long jump. Fatima Painda won the B 200m.

Sarah Caskey is running into the form of her life, and ran a big 1500m PB of 5:01.7 when finishing as runner up. Caskey was only one second off her best time when winning the B 800m.

Molly Peel ran 2:27.1 to win the 800m with Lottie Hemmings first home in the B 1500m.

Francesca Fenwick took the high jump honours with a height of 1.60m.

Andrea Jenkins achieved a throwing double, winning the shot and javelin.

PANVAC also won the senior men's shot and Javelin competitions thanks to Dave Bush and Simon Achurch.

Luke Phillips finished first in the senior men's B 100m, 200m and high jump. The A high jump competition was won by his brother Dylan with a 1.85m clearance.

Nathanial Ameode won the A 200m in a time of 24.1.

Dave Brown toom the 400m honours with Michael Major first in the B 400 and 800m's.

Sienna Slater won the girls over 15's shot with a 7.72m throw, and Meghan Cornwell-Heath was first over the line in the 200m. Charlotte Smith took the honours in the B 100 and 200m's.

Evie Hemmings won the B 1500m in 5:10.7, and Erin Walker was runner up in the A race with a 5:04.2 clocking.

Older sister Olivia Walker was first in the under 17's 1500m.