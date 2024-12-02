Paceman Aitchison signs new deal with Derbyshire

Ben Aitchison has signed a new one-year contract with Derbyshire

Derbyshire fast bowler Ben Aitchison has signed a new one-year contract with the Club.

Aitchison, 25, has claimed 68 first-class wickets at an average of 30.63, with best figures of 6-28 against Durham in 2021.

After injury setbacks, he will now step up his recovery programme, with a view to being ready for the 2025 season, adding another option to Derbyshire’s seam bowling attack.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Ever since I arrived at the Club, I’ve been excited to work with Ben. His skillset impressed me from the very start, but unfortunately injuries have meant we’re yet to see the best of him.

“He has progressed really well in his recovery and I’m looking forward to seeing him bowl in pre-season. He’s a good age, just 25-years-old, and will only get better, so we are pleased to give him the opportunity to get back on the pitch in 2025 and show what he can do.”

Aitchison added: “It’s been a long road back from injury and I’m excited to put it all behind me and get fully fit again, and back to putting in performances for Derbyshire.

“I’m grateful to Derbyshire, and in particular Mickey [Arthur], for showing faith in me and I’m hungry to get the ball in hand and start taking wickets for Derbyshire again.”