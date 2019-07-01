Pace-shy Porsche racer Seb Perez endures tough weekend at Oulton Park

Chesterfield driver Seb Perez had to endure a tough weekend in the latest rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB at Oulton Park in Cheshire, even though he picked up two top-ten finishes.

The 19-year-old was hoping for at least one podium place to boost his hopes of honours in the championship. But the warm and humid conditions made things challenging for the Amigos driver and he limped home in eighth and ninth positions in the two pro category races.

Perez said: “It wasn’t an ideal weekend, but you have to try and learn from this type of experience.

“The problem with Oulton Park is you can’t overtake easily, and you can lose places if you’re not careful. However, when you don’t have the pace, it’s tough.

“We’ll definitely come back stronger after the summer break, but we have a bit of thinking to do.

“In the meantime, we have a one-off race against some of the best Porsche drivers in Europe in the Porsche Supercup, in front of more than 100,000 people, at the British Grand Prix. This will be an amazing experience which I hope I can learn from.”

In the opening race at Oulton Park, Perez lined up tenth non the grid and made a clean start, staying out of trounle on the opening laps. He did make progress and was involved in a six-car scrap for the minor placings.

He made another good start in the second race, but struggled with his pace.