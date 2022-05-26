Outwood Academy Newbold student Mazie becomes county shot put champion

Mazie Taylor is a county champion.

Chesterfield’s Mazie Taylor won gold in the U13 Shot Put category, and that wasn’t the only success the Outwood Academy Newbold student enjoyed as she also delivered a bronze in the 100m.

Mazie, who is in year seven, said: “I was delighted with my performance and thrilled to get the gold medal in the shot put, and the bronze in the 100m was just an added bonus.

“I only recently took up the shot put, but it’s such a great track and field event that I have really thrown myself into it. I just want to keep on competing and improving.”

Mazie has found early success with the event and is currently ranked second in the East Midlands and 16th in the country, for her age, after throwing a new personal best of 8.10m to win the gold at the recent Derbyshire Athletics Championships. Mazie’s throw was far clear of the second place effort of 6.19m.

Mazie came third in the 100m with a time of 14.93, behind winner Jasmine Shore (14.36) and runner-up Verity Jones (14.75).

Rob Southern, principal at Outwood Academy Newbold, said: “We are so proud of Mazie’s achievements. She is a fantastic student who shows the same kind of commitment and dedication to her studies as she does to her athletics.