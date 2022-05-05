Olympian Jacob Whittle earns Team GB selection for European Junior Swimming Championships

Olympian Jacob Whittle, 17, who trains in Loughborough and competed as the youngest member of Team GB in Tokyo last year, joins several swimmers who medalled at last year’s Europeans to be part of a team that includes those with podium experience at this level with those who are looking to gain valuable arena experience for the first time on the international stage.

The event will take place at the Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex in Bucharest from July 5-10 and will give young swimmers the chance to show their mettle as they aim to progress to senior events, with Olympic Games in Paris and Los Angeles being the target for many.

Whittle came away from the European Championships in Budapest last year with gold and silver after swimming the heats of the mixed and men’s 4×100 free relays on his senior international debut, ahead of the Olympic Games.

Jacob Whittle during the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Prior to the event in Bucharest, he’ll be at the World Championships in Budapest and after it he is widely expected to be part of the England squad in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, starting on July 28.

British Swimming head of performance development Alan Lynn said of the 42-strong squad: "There were many outstanding swims from our junior athletes at the British Championships, which was even more impressive given the lack of competition opportunities many have had over the past two years.

"It means we’ve been able to select a team with great potential for Bucharest, which we know will be a hugely valuable learning experience for every swimmer.

"Top-level racing against the best juniors from across the continent will be a significant challenge for our young team, as will the chance to experience that moment of competing for an international medal in the cauldron of an intense, unfamiliar arena.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the outcomes from this meet, two years out from Paris and with others targeting continued progression along the journey to LA in 2028."