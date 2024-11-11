Old King and the Coles shock Rockets in Matlock Table Tennis League

Old King and the Coles shocked Rockets in the latest round of action in the Matlock Table Tennis League.

They were aided by player-of-the-match Emma Coles, who produced an excellent performance.

First match of the night saw Winston Spencer against Choc Lomas in a five setter that went to the wire, with Winston coming out on top 11-9 in the fifth set. His deserved win was due to his ballistic backhand loop that was, at times, unstoppable.

New player Daryl Gleason surprised the evergreen Paul Coles with a straightforward win before Emma Coles unleashed her attacking power on the unsuspecting Phil Raistrick.

The match continued with all games being very close; Choc Lomas struggled with Daryl’s unorthodox game, and by the end of the last singles match, the score stood at 5-4 to Old Kings. The doubles were all to play for. In a pulsating doubles match, Old Kings came out on top to record a 6-4 win. Excellent table tennis.

Marehay Mayhem aimed to get their season back on track after their surprising defeat last week to unfancied Yakuza. Marehay played Whitworth 1st with Andy Middleton, Ian Dunsmore and Trevor Tayles ready to rock and roll. Andy Middleton won his three singles to put Whitworth 1st in a strong position, but Marehay’s strength in depth with Adam Jolley, Millie Ashurst and Miles Offord saw them complete a 6-4 victory. A deserved win for Marehay to lift them in to 6th position in division one. Player of the match was Andy Middleton with another commanding performance.

Newcomers Ecobats and Heage Hotshots met at the Whitworth Table Tennis academy to see how much progress they had made since last time they met in division 2. Heage produced a top class performance with two of their players, Callum Buxton and Martin Coe both achieving victories in their respective three singles matches.

Callum Buxton was player of the match with a commanding all round match performance. Heage were well supported by Pete Charbeneau, with the final score 8-2 to Heage.

Tideswell Tornadoes entertained league leaders Cromford TTC. Cromford are worthy leaders of division one at the moment and showed why with a 10-0 demolition of Tornadoes. Cromford were at full strength with Tony Gregory, Mark Briddon and David Molyneaux giving absolutely nothing away. Player of the match was David Molyneaux with another faultless table tennis display.

The final match this week involved high flyers Whitworth Wonders and dark horses Yakuza. Past Matlock champions Geoff Gill and Mike Bradbury produced a very good performance against an up and coming Yakuza.

Both players won their three matches against a spirited and determined Yakuza and it remains to be seen if Yakuza can learn from this match and develop their potential further. On the night, Wonders won 7-3 with Geoff Gill named as player of the match.