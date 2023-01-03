Oakley gets Supersport deal done for 2023

The 16-year-old from Chesterfield will line up on Kieran Kent’s Kawasaki from the 2022 season, which he took to eight podium finishes during the campaign. The Oakley Racing team will also be supported by the newly-formed LKR team, competing in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Freddy said: “I’m really excited for next season and with the help and support of the LKR team I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I can’t thank the Kent family enough and Allan and his daughter Emily at D&P Lovell for sponsoring me the bike for the season. Also I’d like to thank my family and my whole team for supporting my journey, we all love it.”