North Derbyshire swimmers will compete for Team England at Commonwealth Games

Following January’s initial team announcement of ten athletes, the newly-announced names complete a 48-stong team of swimming and para swimming athletes.

The team comprises of a variety of former Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth medallists, alongside many athletes who are set to make their Commonwealth Games debut.

The swimmers will look to ‘Bring it Home’ at The Sandwell Aquatics Centre from 29 July to 3 August.

Imogen Clark will represent England in the Commonwealth Games.

This summer, Team England will comprise of over 400 athletes in total, all of whom will look to capitalise on the once in a lifetime opportunity to bring home success in their own country.

Team England’s swimming team was second on the medal table at the 2018 Gold Coast Games with a total of 24 medals. This included 9 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

Team England’s Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, welcomed the athletes to the team: “We’re very pleased to welcome 38 more swimmers to Team England for the home Commonwealth Games this summer.

"This completes our Swimming and Para Swimming team of 48 athletes in total. I’m looking forward to watching them compete and Bring It Home in the pool over the 6 days this summer.”

The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport event with a fully integrated programme of para sport disciplines and this year’s Games promises to be extra special with full stadiums and arenas after Tokyo 2020 took place behind closed doors.