Noah Young Storms Onto the Racing Scene with a Top 10 Finish in Debut

First Place Freshman

At just 14 years old, Somersall’s Noah Young made a high-impact entrance into the world of motorsport this weekend, taking on his first-ever competitive outing in the Ginetta Junior Championship—a fiercely contested series for 14 to 17-year-olds.

Lining up on the grid with no prior racing experience, Noah embraced the challenge head-on. In Race 1, he kept his cool in a packed field to finish P17, gaining valuable seat time and settling into life in the fast lane.

But it was Race 2 where Noah truly turned heads. Starting from 23rd on the grid, he delivered a sensational drive through the field to secure a top 10 finish—a standout result for a complete newcomer. His performance also earned him 1st place in the Ginetta Junior Freshman Class, which is awarded to drivers entering the championship with no previous racing experience.

Unfortunately, contact from another car forced an early retirement in the final race of the weekend, but Noah's debut had already made a serious statement.

Team Principal Jack Roberts was full of praise for the young talent:

"Noah’s performance this weekend was nothing short of outstanding," said Roberts. "To come into such a competitive field with zero prior race experience and deliver the kind of results he did—especially that charge in Race 2—shows just how much potential he has. He’s calm, focused, and eager to learn. We’re really excited about what’s to come."

Next up, Noah heads to the iconic Silverstone Circuit on April 26th & 27th for Round Two of the championship. After a debut like this, all eyes will be on Somersall’s rising star.

