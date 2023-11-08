New Tupton Ivanhoe youngsters celebrate new kit
New Tupton Ivanhoe U11 Gold were just four weeks away from the start of the season and without a kit to play in, when Nottingham-based company EvoEnergy stepped in to help.
Coach Mason Hamlin said: “We had no kit to play in, no equipment for training and I had 12 young players relying on me to find a way so that we could actually play and take part in the season.
"We sent over 100 emails to local businesses in a plea to sponsor our team and EvoEnergy stepped up.
"The money they provided enabled us to buy our kits at last. We have also been able to buy training equipment, jackets, balls and a training kit, and my team and I could not thank them enough.”