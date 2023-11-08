New Tupton Ivanhoe youngsters celebrate new kit

An Ivanhoe player in the new kit.

​New Tupton Ivanhoe U11 Gold were just four weeks away from the start of the season and without a kit to play in, when Nottingham-based company EvoEnergy stepped in to help.

Coach Mason Hamlin said: “We had no kit to play in, no equipment for training and I had 12 young players relying on me to find a way so that we could actually play and take part in the season.

"We sent over 100 emails to local businesses in a plea to sponsor our team and EvoEnergy stepped up.