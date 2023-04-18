New names and high hopes at Chesterfield CC ahead of season

Chesterfield's Australian pace bowler James La Brooy on the pavilion balcony at Queen's Park

The Club launch their Derbyshire League campaign on Saturday (April 22) with a radical new look to their squad.

Nine players have joined the Club, meaning greater competition for places.

The latest additions are all-rounders Harry Wanford, Jacob Madin and Matt Baker-Pearce.

Wanford, whose younger brother Tom - another all-rounder - also joined the Queen's Park club over the winter, is a former member of the Derbyshire Academy and has played for the County Seconds.

Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "Harry bowls quick and will be the final piece of what will be a formidable-looking Chesterfield seam attack."

Wanford is relishing the challenge, saying: "This is a great chance to take my game to the next level and to learn from some excellent coaches and players."

Madin, who lives in Chesterfield, and Baker-Pearce both also bowl seam.

They join the other newcomers - Australian pace bowler James La Brooy, all-rounder Muhammad Zaroob, wicket-keeper Ben Lodge and batter Jordan Lemon.

In addition, newly-appointed head coach Mitch Adlington will play as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Former Sri Lanka under-19 player Rushan Jaleel is the new assistant head coach.

Chesterfield's first team launch their Division One campaign at Sawley (12pm) while the Seconds host Hollinsend Methodist in Division Four North at Queen's Park (12.30pm).

It will be the first match in the Park since extensive winter work on the square. This involved replacing the top layer of soil to give more consistent bounce.

The annual Festival of Cricket will be one of the highlights of the summer. Derbyshire play Yorkshire in a four-day LV= County Championship match starting on Sunday, June 11. The two teams meet again in what seems sure to be a sell-out Vitality Blast T20 clash on Sunday, June 18.

On Friday, July 7 the ground will stage the highest-profile competitive women's match in its 129-year history.

The Blaze - who are based at Trent Bridge, Nottingham - will take on Northern Diamonds in one of their home games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

This 50-over competition features the top eight women's teams in the country.

There are also plenty of special events in the Park, including a charity match between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Derby Royal Hospital on Sunday, June 25.

Mallender said: "We are moving forward at a pace. But, in order to sustain our progress, we need to increase our membership, our supporters, our sponsors and our donors.

