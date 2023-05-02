New boy Zaroob is the star in Chesterfield CC win

The right-arm seam bowler claimed a hat-trick in a spell of four wickets in five balls as visitors Langley Mill United were routed by ten wickets in the first match of the season at Queen's Park.

The Division One match was completed in less than 30 overs with Chesterfield producing a stunning all-round display.

The visitors, put in, were soon struggling as Tom Wanford, another debutant, reaped the rewards for bowling straight on a good length.

Muhammad Zaroob leads off the Chesterfield team following his outstanding bowling performance.

He took 3-25, all his victims being clean bowled, as Langley Mill stuttered to 66-6 at the start of the 19th of their 50 overs.

By that stage Zaroob, who took over from Wanford at the Lake End, had figures of 1-8 off two overs.

He improved that haul in remarkable style.

The first ball of his third over bowled Wesley Nemeti and the second trapped Daniel Parr lbw before the third crashed into Billy Hallam's middle stump.

Scott Parkin survived one delivery but was bowled by the next as Langley Mill were 66 all out, Zaroob taking 5-8.

Zaroob became the third Chesterfield first XI bowler to take a hat-trick since the Club joined the Derbyshire League in 1999.

He emulated Saad Sarwary by doing it on his debut and by going on to take four wickets in five balls.

Langley Mill's 66 was the lowest all out score against a Chesterfield first team in the League.

With rain threatening, Ben Slater and Luke Westwell made haste in the Chesterfield reply.

The left-handed Slater smashed four sixes on his way to 42 not out off 26 balls and Westwell was unbeaten on 16 as the hosts rounded off their most emphatic victory for years in the 11th over.

It was the first team's first ten-wicket victory in their 25 seasons in the League.